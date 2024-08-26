Putin and Tokayev agree on visit to Astana

26 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh president's press service reported.

The sides also discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Russian cooperation, as well as shared their views on key international issues.

"The counterparts stressed the importance of fully implementing the high-level agreements previously reached in the trade, economic, and energy sectors. They also agreed to ensure proper preparation of Vladimir Putin's state visit to Astana," the press service said.

The Kazakh head of state expressed his gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the invitation to the BRICS summit in Kazan.