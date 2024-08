26 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili pardoned 17 convicts on August 26, the Presidential Administration said.

According to the press service, 13 inmates have been fully released from the penitentiary, including 2 women.

In addition, the remaining sentences for 4 convicts serving time in the penitentiary were shortened, among them 1 woman.