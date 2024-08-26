Taking fingerprints of tourists in Türkiye not to be launched soon

26 Aug. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Association of Travel Agencies of Türkiye, Firuz Bağlıkaya, believes that the project for fingerprinting of foreign citizens will not be launched in the near future.

"The processes of electronic integration in relation to the fingerprinting application, which is planned to be implemented in order to combat illegal migration, are ongoing. In this regard, the activation of the application is not expected in the near future",

Bağlıkaya said.

He clarified that the fingerprinting system would probably be introduced in a few years, and it would not affect tourists' vacations, RIA Novosti reports.