26 Aug. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Jordanian company Royal Jordanian has opened ticket sales for a direct flight between Amman and Moscow, which will be launched on October 15.

The carrier will fly on Tuesdays and Fridays. A round-trip ticket departing in October will cost at least 75 thousand rubles.

Today, one can go to Amman by Jordan Aviation charters. They fly from the Russian capital every Sunday.