Russian tourist flow to Türkiye increased by 3%

26 Aug. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, the flow of Russian tourists to Türkiye is still slightly higher than last year.

According to the information of the Ministry of Tourism of Türkiye, 29 million foreign tourists vacationed in the country in January-July. The largest number of tourists (or 3.6 million people) came from Russia. In 2024, the tourist flow from the Russian Federation to Türkiye is higher than last year by 3.2%.

In the first seven months of this year, Russians are in the lead in terms of arrivals to Türkiye. Citizens of Germany take second place with 3.5 million tourists. It is 9% more than last year's data. The UK takes third place. The flow of tourists from the UK increased by 18%, to 2.4 million.