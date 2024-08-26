Goalkeeper of Georgian national football team to become player of English football club

26 Aug. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, English football club Liverpool will sign a contract with the goalkeeper of the Spanish club Valencia, Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The goalkeeper of the Georgian national team will join Liverpool FC next summer. This season, he will continue to play for his current club, but on loan.

According to preliminary information, Liverpool will pay 35 million euros for Mamardashvili's transfer. The agreement will expire in 2030.

Let us remind you that during last season, Mamardashvili played 37 matches for Valencia in the Spanish championship, conceding 41 goals. As part of the Georgian national team, he made it to the 1/8 finals of the European Championship. At this stage, Willy Sagnol's team lost to the future champions, the Spanish team.