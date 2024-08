26 Aug. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Armenian media, the Yerevan City Hall intends to install new bus stops in the city.

These bus stops will have payment terminals. The corresponding information was also confirmed by the City Council itself.

The first such stop will be installed in the near future. In total, approximately 50 stops of this type are planned to be placed on the streets of the Armenian capital this year.