Georgian bank accepts transfers from Russia again

26 Aug. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian financiers were able to solve the problem with transfers from Russia via the Zolotaya Korona (or Golden Crown) system, which the Georgian bank "TBC" encountered last Saturday.

"The problem has been fixed, and you can receive money via the system both through the application and at the bank's branches",

the bank "TBC" said.

For two days, the Golden Crown system, which is the most popular system for money transfers from the CIS countries, including Russia, disappeared from the list of available ones in the bank's application, RIA Novosti reports.

The bank could not explain whether this had been a system failure, a temporary obstacle, or a sanction.