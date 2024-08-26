Macron comments on Pavel Durov's arrest

26 Aug. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The French President explained why Pavel Durov, co-founder of one of the most popular messengers Telegram, was arrested.

According to Emmanuel Macron, the businessman was arrested during an investigation that is currently underway.

"This is in no way a political decision",

the French President said.

Macron also stressed that the responsibility for making decisions on Durov's case was on the judges.

As Reuters reports, citing the French police, the billionaire is accused of refusing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in investigating cyber and financial crimes committed using Telegram.

At the moment, the agency specifies, Durov remains in custody. The investigation is carried out by the cybercrime unit.