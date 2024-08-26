Heydar Aliyev Foundation holds festive events for children in Azerbaijan

26 Aug. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Enterntainment events for children were held today in Azerbaijan. They were organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Thus, with the support of Dəniz Mall, an event was held for the children of martyrs who heroically died for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands.

The children enjoyed playing on game machines, went karting and bowling, visited the lego site and other entertainment spaces. In addition to this, the participants took part in dancing.

Then a joint lunch was held. In memory of this day, each child was given gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

A festive event for children in need of special care was held at the social service institution, Children's Home No. 4 in Ganja.

DJs and animators entertained the children. Entertainment and show programs were prepared for this event. Interesting competitions, as well as sports relay races and games were held.

In Sheki, the holiday was organized by the Foundation in the social service institution, Children's Home No. 6. Its participants demonstrated their skills and abilities by participating in games and competitions. There were also organized games such as "Treasure Hunt", "Balloon Relay", "Magician" show and others.