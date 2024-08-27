Wildfire near Feodosia raging on area of 150 ha

27 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A wildfire has engulfed an area of 150 hectares near the city of Feodosia in Crimea, the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service said.

"Russian emergencies ministry’s employees have prevented the fire from consuming the village of Yuzhnoye. The fire is currently raging on an area of 159 hectares," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the firefighting effort involves more than 580 rescuers and 150 firefighting vehicles, but fitful wind of 13 meters a second complicates the firefighting operation.