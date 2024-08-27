Mehriban Aliyeva attends celebration organized for children by Heydar Aliyev Foundation

27 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and the Foundation's Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva participated in an entertainment program organized by the Foundation. The event was held for children who are deprived of parental care, in need of special attention, and the children of martyrs.

Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva conversed with the children, inquired about their views about the organized celebration, and took pictures. Children from orphanages, the Rehabilitation Center for Children with Down Syndrome, and the boarding school with intensive training shared their impressions of the event.

As part of the event organized at the "Dalga Beach" located on the coast of the Caspian Sea, Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva got acquainted with the exhibition of handicrafts of children living in orphanages and boarding schools. They also engaged in drawing activities with the children, who later gifted their artwork to Mehriban Aliyeva. Additionally, Mehriban Aliyeva met with the children of martyrs and orphanage residents celebrating their birthdays, offering her congratulations.

The children enjoyed a variety of activities, including swimming, dancing with animators, and participating in painting, games, and "Face Art." The event featured characters portraying the children's favorite heroes, along with playful songs and dances that added to the festive atmosphere.

At the end of the celebration, each child received a gift from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as a memento of the unforgettable day.