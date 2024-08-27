Azerbaijan's Lachin celebrates City Day for the second time

27 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Lachin has celebrated City Day at the Flag Square on August 26, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture said.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district with support from Baku Maintenance Service LLC.

Officials, cultural figures, and other guests, as well as Lachin residents who had returned to their hometown, attended the City Day. The event was held in a festive atmosphere.

The military band of the Ministry of Defense performed the national anthem of Azerbaijan to start the ceremony.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district Masim Mammadov congratulated the residents on Lachin City Day. He highlighted that this was the second year of celebrating, which was established by President Ilham Aliyev’s order dated July 31, 2023, “On Establishment of Days of Cities in the Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan Liberated from Occupation”.