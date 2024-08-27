Iran reveals its response to assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

27 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that Iran will certainly avenge the Israeli assassination of the Hamas chief.

He described the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran as an unforgettable issue, noting that revenge for the blood of Haniyeh at the hands of the Resistance Axis and Iran is definite.