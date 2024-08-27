UAE demands Durov be given access to consular services

27 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Arab Emirates announced it is closely monitoring the case of its citizen Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, who has been detained in France.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said the UAE has asked the French government to urgently provide all consular services to Durov.

The statement emphasized that "the welfare and protection of citizens, safeguarding their interests, and providing them with all necessary care are top priorities for the UAE."

Durov was arrested on August 24 as he alighted from his private jet at Le Bourget Airport in Paris. The period of his detention was extended for 96 hours the next day. The Paris Office of Prosecutor charges him in particular with "complicity in illegal drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud.".