Palestine asks Moscow to help arrange Abbas’ visit to Gaza

27 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Palestine asked Russia to help arrange a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said.

"Mr. President's decision to go to the Gaza Strip is an attempt to make serious efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza. We asked all brotherly and friendly nations for support in this issue. And we asked Russia as well," the envoy said.

According to the diplomat, Palestine also asked for help from the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, and the country set up a special commission to work on the visit.

Nofal noted that at a time when the world is failing to resolve the situation in Gaza, the Palestinian President's visit can be "an important part of this issue that will help stop" the bloodshed.