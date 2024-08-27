Kazakh government approves referendum on NPP construction

27 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Government of Kazakhstan has passed a resolution to hold a national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant.

During the government meeting attended by scientists and experts, the prospects for developing nuclear energy in Kazakhstan were discussed today.

Kazakh Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev proposed the submission of a draft Government resolution to the President of Kazakhstan "On holding a national referendum".

PM Olzhas Bektenov highlighted that the development of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan has been under consideration for a long time, and the sector’s potential is clear.

"The country has nearly completed the entire nuclear fuel production cycle and has gained experience with small reactors. The necessary human resources are in place, with ongoing training of specialists," Bektenov said.

Following the meeting, the PM instructed the Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with the Government Office, to submit the draft Decree to the Presidential Administration.