Georgia resumes servicing Zolotaya Korona payment system

27 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's banks have resumed servicing the Zolotaya Korona payment system, President of the Banking Association of Georgia Alexander Dzneladze said.

"Servicing Zolotaya Korona was temporarily suspended in order to clarify the connection between Zolotaya Korona and another company that had come under sanctions of the international community. Following the investigation, the indicated connection was not established. Accordingly, servicing has been restored," Dzneladze said.

As previously reported, TBC Bank and Bank of Georgia, two of Georgia's largest banks, suspended receiving money transfers indefinitely from Russia via the Zolotaya Korona system. The banks attributed the suspension of service to technical reasons, saying that there was no official ban on accepting payments from Zolotaya Korona.