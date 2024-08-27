Turkish authorities investigate illegal Russian schools in Antalya

27 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two illegal Russian schools have been discovered in the southern province of Antalya.

The Directorate of Education has launched an investigation into the schools that were found operating without proper registration or permission, Hurriyet reported.

Two institutions claiming to provide education under the Russian curriculum were identified. These schools were operating without the necessary permissions and were advertising their services online and via social media, misleading many families in the process.

One of the illegal schools, discovered in Konyaaltı, was reportedly offering a Russian education program for grades 1 to 6. Although it had no official admission process or state diploma recognition, the school advertised itself as a legitimate institution.

The second school in Konyaaltı was operating under the guise of a Turkish course center and advertised itself as offering education for students from grades 1 to 8.

The Directorate of Education is investigating other possible unregistered educational institutions in the region.