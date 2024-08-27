Algeria begging for Russian tourists

27 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Algeria, a North African country, has embarked on a significant campaign to attract millions more tourists, including Russians, to its shores.

According to Euronews, the Algerian government is aiming for a five-fold increase in annual visitors by 2030.

Over the past two decades, the country, located in North Africa's Maghreb region, has experienced its largest-ever tourism boom, with over 2.5 million people visiting last year.

The plan to boost Algeria's reputation as a tourist destination is being propelled by various strategies, including investment, promotion, and service enhancement.

In this endeavour, the government has introduced new laws and support mechanisms to stimulate national and international investments in tourism.

Algeria plans to add 90,000 new beds soon and 300,000 by the end of the decade, to enhance the capacity of its hospitality sector.

Algeria offers breathtaking landscapes, including picturesque Mediterranean cities and the Djurdjura Mountains, but until recently, it hasn't been a popular tourist retreat.