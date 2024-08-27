Georgia’s hotel number sees 10% growth in 2023

27 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The hotel industry in Georgia experienced growth last year with 2,435 entities operating 2,488 hotels and hotel-type enterprises throughout the country in a 12.4% increase from 2022, according to the Georgian National Statistics Office.

The total number of bed-places in operating hotels and hotel-type enterprises increased by 10.1%, reaching 107,700 in 2023, while the total number of rooms grew by 9.5% to 50,100.

The industry also saw an increase in the number of guests, serving 5 million individuals in 2023, representing a 1.2% growth from the previous year. Notably, 60.2% of all guests were foreigners.

Foreign guests primarily visited for holiday and recreation purposes, with citizens of Russia (12.7%) and Israel (11.7%) representing the highest proportions.