Anti-Corruption Bureau: Georgian opposition hides its sponsors

27 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of Anti-Corruption Bureau of Georgia Razhden Kuprashvili called on international observer organisations to disclose information about grants issued by them to ensure that “funded events are not used to support political parties” ahead of the parliamentary elections in October.

Kuprashvili noted that “neutrality and objectivity” were “crucial” for election observers.

"In the current electoral process, the role of international monitoring organisations is crucial. Therefore, we urge all organisations, including the National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute, to ensure transparency of the grants they issue, to prevent these funds from being used to support political parties. Neutrality and objectivity are crucial for election monitoring organisations," Kuprashvili said.

He added the Bureau had ruled that all election subjects must submit documentation showing their financial status for the first eight months of this year by August 31.

The official said the body was “ready to provide consultations” to all political parties and assist them in meeting legal requirements ahead of the voting scheduled for October 26.