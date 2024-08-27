Uzbek opera singer completes bike ride in honor of Muslim Magomayev

27 Aug. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Khursand Sherov, an opera singer from Uzbekistan, completed an 11 thousand km solo bike ride in honor of Muslim Magomayev.

The route started in Tashkent and ended in Vladivostok. The man carried the necessary things with him. The weight of the load was 55 kg.

The traveler sang Magomayev's songs on the way. He believes that with his love for the great Azerbaijani singer, he was able to unite the peoples of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Russia even more.

Sherov was warmly welcomed in Vladivostok. Several concerts were held with his participation.