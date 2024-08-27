Great Pyramid of Giza to become 66% more expensive

27 Aug. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Visiting the Egyptian pyramids will become more expensive for tourists next year.

The Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt has decided to increase the fee for visiting the Great Pyramid of Giza from 900 to 1,500 Egyptian pounds, which is about 2.8 thousand rubles, from January 1 next year. Thus, the price will increase by 66%. Visiting the attraction will become more expensive not only for foreign tourists but also for foreign students in Egypt. The price will rise from 450 to 750 pounds.

The Great Pyramid of Giza is part of the pyramid complex on the Giza plateau. It is located near Cairo.