Yandex launches new taxi service in Uzbekistan

A new online ride-hailing service, Fasten, has been launched in Tashkent. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. A car can be ordered after registering in the app.
Residents of the capital of Uzbekistan are offered a choice of four tariffs:
- Fasten – economical for daily short trips,
- Upper and Extra – for comfortable and long trips,
- Max – executive cars.
Thus, within the Fasten tariff, the minimum cost of a trip will be 3,500 soums.
The Fasten project in Tashkent was launched by Yandex. It is expected that the new service will attract the younger generation.