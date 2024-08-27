Yandex launches new taxi service in Uzbekistan

27 Aug. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new online ride-hailing service, Fasten, has been launched in Tashkent. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. A car can be ordered after registering in the app.

Residents of the capital of Uzbekistan are offered a choice of four tariffs:

Fasten – economical for daily short trips,

Upper and Extra – for comfortable and long trips,

Max – executive cars.

Thus, within the Fasten tariff, the minimum cost of a trip will be 3,500 soums.

The Fasten project in Tashkent was launched by Yandex. It is expected that the new service will attract the younger generation.