Türkiye to reach 230 million people passenger flow by end of year

27 Aug. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish airports predict a passenger flow of 230 million people by the end of 2024, the Turkish Minister of Transport, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

He noted that Türkiye had enormous potential in the field of civil aviation.

"The number of actively operating airports in the country has reached 58. Our airlines organize flights to 346 airports in 131 countries",

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

The minister added that from the beginning of the year to the end of July, Turkish airports received almost 130 million people. It is 11 million people more than last year.

Every year more and more people prefer air transport, which gives an excellent incentive for Turkish airlines to develop.

"There are 67 countries with a total population of 1.4 billion people just four hours away from Türkiye. More and more people are relying on air transport, and this is a significant incentive for airlines",

Uraloğlu said.

For modern Türkiye, civil air transport is a guarantor of development, the Minister of Transport concluded his speech during a visit to the province of Trabzon.