Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye hold closed meeting in Ankara

27 Aug. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye was held in Ankara on Wednesday, August 27.

The talks between Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan took place behind closed doors. The ministers discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, Daily Sabah reports.

It was previously reported that the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister would arrive in Ankara for a one-day visit. During the trip, Jeyhun Bayramov will discuss with Hakan Fidan the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Armenian-Turkish settlement and the situation in the Gaza Strip.