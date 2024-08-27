More polling stations to appear in liberated lands of Azerbaijan

27 Aug. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani authorities intend to increase the number of polling stations in the liberated lands, the Chairman of the CEC, Mazahir Panahov, spoke about such plans.

He specified that 54 polling stations would be opened for the early parliamentary elections in the de-occupied territories. And in the future, new stations will be created with the development of the Great Return process.

Panahov also announced the latest data on the number of international observers who would monitor the voting in the upcoming parliamentary elections. According to him, a total of 604 international observers have been registered, representing 69 countries and 50 structures.

"227 people from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) have already registered with us as observers. 61 observers have been accredited from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and 16 from the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States",

the Head of the CEC said.

Let us recall that early elections in Azerbaijan will be held on September 1.