Zarif returns as Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs

27 Aug. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mohammad Javad Zarif has been reappointed as Vice Prime Minister of Iran. He confirmed this information on his social media pages on August 27.

"After consultations with the esteemed President, I will assume the duties of Vice President for Strategic Affairs",

Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Earlier today, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with President Masoud Pezeshkian and the new government.

Let us remind you that Zarif was appointed Vice President of the Islamic Republic in early August. Ten days later, he left this post, saying that he did not see his role in the new government. According to Zarif, he was not pleased with the results of his work. In particular, he noted that he had been disappointed with the choice of members of the government presented to the parliament by the President of the IRI.

"I am ashamed (...) that I failed to include women, youth and ethnic groups in it, as I promised",

Mohammad Javad Zarif said.