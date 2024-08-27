Hearing of lawsuits against law on foreign agents to begin in Georgia on Thursday

27 Aug. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

This Thursday, the first session of the Constitutional Court dedicated to lawsuits against the resonant law on foreign agents will be held in Georgia. This was reported by the court itself.

The 122 plaintiffs include the president of the republic, opposition deputies, media outlets and NGOs. They note that this law conflicts with the basic principles of the Constitution and hinders the process of the country's accession to the EU.

The authors of the lawsuit advocate freezing the controversial provisions until the trial is completed.

Law on Foreign Agents

The Parliament of Georgia adopted this law in mid-May, which led to a deterioration in the republic's relations with the EU and the USA. A few days later, the Georgian President vetoed the document, but the Parliament overrode it at the end of May.