Putin instructs Astrakhan to address shallowing Caspian Sea problem after meeting with Aliyev

28 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked Astrakhan region Governor Igor Babushkin with joining the effort to prevent the Caspian Sea from shallowing as soon as possible.

"I visited Azerbaijan a short time ago, and our colleague, the president of Azerbaijan, pointed out that the Caspian Sea was shallowing. He lauded the interaction with the Astrakhan region," Putin said.

The head of state said he will also task the government, but Babushkin should draft and send Putin a request for scientific analysis of the developments in the Volga and Caspian Sea region, so that they understand what must be done in the near future to help the Caspian Sea.

Babushkin said he would engage the academic "community and specialists" and draft the corresponding report.

"Yes, please do it as quickly as you can [...] so that your work and the work done by the Russian government is based on my order," Putin said.

Babushkin briefed Putin on deepening the Volga-Caspian Canal to 4.5 meters for navigation purposes. The project is expected to increase cargo transshipment through regional ports to five million tonnes this year.