Zurabishvili sets Georgia's parliamentary elections date

28 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili has signed a decree setting the date of the parliamentary elections for October 26, 2024.

"Today what we have is not an ordinary election where a citizen elects the political force closest to their worldview; this is about saving the future of our country," Zurabichvili said.

She noted that the republic's further development will depend on how citizens vote.

"Our choice today is existential. This choice will define our country's future for many years ahead," Zurabichvili said.

The election campaign has begun on August 27.