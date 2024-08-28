Israeli army launches counter-terrorism operation in West Bank

28 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Defense Forces said it launched an "operation to counter terrorism" in the northern West Bank overnight Tuesday.

"The security forces have now begun an operation to counter terrorism in Jenin and Tulkarm in the Menashe division," the IDF said.

According to WAFA, the Israeli military had previously raided the Tulkarm camp with a large number of infantry soldiers. Snipers were reportedly deployed extensively inside and around the camp, and the area was heavily patrolled by drones.

At least 7 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Jenin and Tubas, Al Jazeera reported.