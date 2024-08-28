Azerbaijan concerned about Armenia's rapid arming by third countries

The rapid arming of Armenia by third states is a point of concern, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish counterpart.
“The rapid arming of Armenia by third states is a point of concern. We believe that this is a wrong policy and should be seen as a further source of threat to the region," Bayramov said.
He noted that Baku is also following all these processes.
"There is coordination between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on this issue. This is mutual support, strategic partnership, and allied relations. We believe that this policy of our countries will bring peace, security, and stability to the region,” the Azerbaijani minister said.