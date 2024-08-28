Azerbaijan concerned about Armenia's rapid arming by third countries

28 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The rapid arming of Armenia by third states is a point of concern, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish counterpart.

“The rapid arming of Armenia by third states is a point of concern. We believe that this is a wrong policy and should be seen as a further source of threat to the region," Bayramov said.

He noted that Baku is also following all these processes.