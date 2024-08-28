Pre-election campaign begins in Georgia

28 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Central Election Commission announced the beginning of the pre-election campaign today with a number of regulations on electioneering, outlined in the electoral legislation, coming into effect.

Georgia's CEC Spokesperson Natia Ioseliani said that adherence to these regulations was one of the most important factors for holding democratic elections.

The election administration is, of course, prepared and is doing its utmost to conduct the election process transparently, in full compliance with the law and at a high professional level. Preparation for this has started for more than a year. From today, the implementation of the relevant electoral procedures, as defined by the law, for organising the elections has officially begun," Ioseliani said.

The CEC also announced a competition for the selection of heads and members of precinct election commissions for the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections, as well as for the selection of temporary members of district election commissions and the establishment of a secretariat.

For the first time in the history of Georgian elections, electronic technologies will be used on the largest scale, with almost 90% of voters casting their votes by electronic means that include verification and vote-counting devices.

A total of 3,030 polling stations will be opened, including electronic voting in 2,262 precincts and paper ballot voting in 768 stations.

Yesterday, Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili signed a decree on holding parliamentary elections on October 26.