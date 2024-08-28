Terrorism plot foiled in Russia’s Ingushetia

28 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained in Russia’s Ingushetia Region six supporters of an international terrorist organization who were plotting to attack an Orthodox church and the security guarding it, the FSB press office said.

"The FSB, in coordination with the Investigative Committee and the Russian Interior Ministry, suppressed a series of terrorism-related crimes in the Ingushetia Region. In the town of Nazran and the settlement of Kantushevo, law enforcement officers have identified and detained six local residents, Russian citizens, followers of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia. They were plotting to carry out sabotage and terrorism against the region’s law enforcement officers, as well as religious shrines," the press office said.

The detainees confessed to their criminal plots. The authorities searched their residences and hideouts and found an improvised explosive device, components for its manufacture, firearms, as well as the insignia of the terrorist organization.

In addition, the officers found damning evidence on their phones, showing instructions on how to conduct hostilities in urban and forest environments, as well as a how-to-guide for building explosive devices.

The Ingushetia branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened relevant cases, they are now being investigated, the FSB added.