Putin and Aliyev discuss Baku-Yerevan peace treaty

28 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held phone talks, the Kremlin reported.

During the phone conversation, the situation in the South Caucasus was discussed. Putin emphasized Russia’s readiness to support the advancement of the Baku-Yerevan peace agenda.

The heads of state commended the outcomes of President Vladimir Putin's recent state visit to Azerbaijan.

"Implementing the agreements reached during the visit would serve to further strengthen the Russian-Azerbaijani partnership and strategic alliance," the Kremlin said.

Vladimir Putin visited the Azerbaijani capital on August 18-19. During his visit, several documents on cooperation in healthcare, education, ecology and energy were signed.