Kazakhstan may launch direct flights to U.S.

28 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Direct flights from Kazakhstan to the U.S. are expected to be launched by the end of 2025, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported.

Representatives from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have arrived in Kazakhstan for a review mission to open the Astana-New York flights.

From August 26 to August 30, 2024, the FAA will conduct a technical review under the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program. This review will evaluate the performance of Kazakhstan's aviation authorities in ensuring effective flight safety oversight.

During the visit, Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev, and Director General of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan Catalin Radu met with the FAA delegation.

The FAA specialists will carry out a comprehensive analysis of Kazakhstan's civil aviation system, providing recommendations to enhance flight safety and ensure compliance with international standards.