Former prosecutor appointed governor of Georgia's region

28 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze appointed Levan Zalkaliani as a new State Representative in Georgia's Imereti region.

At the meeting, Kobakhidze wished the new governor success in his future endeavours, the Georgian Government Administration said.

In his previous capacity, Zalkaliani was the Tsageri Municipality's mayor, before which he served as the Deputy State Representative in the Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region.

He also worked as an investigator and prosecutor in Georgia’s Prosecutor's Office and held a prosecutor’s position in Ambrolauri for 11 years.