Pashinyan announces "non-standard solutions" in Armenia's foreign policy

28 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned ambassadors about possible "non-standard solutions" in foreign policy during the annual workshop of heads of Armenian diplomatic held in Dilijan, the Hraparak daily reported.

"Pashinyan first presented his vision for possible geopolitical developments and the challenges facing Armenia, then he made the ambassadors face a choice, to put it mildly, saying in direct text that a difficult phase is ahead, Armenia faces serious challenges, so sometimes they will go to non-standard solutions, those who will not carry out the instructions of the political authorities like a faithful soldier and will not be guided by their adopted policy, can write a petition and leave," the newspaper reported.

The Hraparak sources do not rule out that there will be a change of some ambassadors in the near future, some will leave voluntarily, some will be changed by Pashinyan.