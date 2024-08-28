Stavropol Agricultural University manufactures spare parts for machinery

28 Aug. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The management of the largest agricultural university in the North Caucasus Federal District in Stavropol decided to try their hand at a new field: they have set up production of spare parts for agricultural machinery at their own industrial site.

Stavropol State Agricultural University (SSAU), the largest agricultural university in the North Caucasus Federal District (NCFD), has started manufacturing of spare parts for agricultural machinery, the university’s press service reported.

“The university has started contract manufacturing of components for Russian agricultural machinery. They are designed and manufactured by members of the student design bureau, as well as full-time employees of the Vector 3D prototyping and engineering center,”

- the SSAU press service informed.