US considers diplomatic solution to Iranian nuclear program crisis

28 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the National Museum of American Diplomacy

The US has named the only acceptable option for resolving the crisis around the JCPOA. The State Department recalled that the best way is diplomacy.

The US believes that the crisis around the Iranian nuclear program should be resolved through diplomacy, the State Department reports.

In an interview with the Associated Press, a representative of the Foreign Ministry noted that the US has repeatedly stated its principled position on this issue.

"We believe that diplomacy is the best way to come to an effective and sustainable solution to Iran's nuclear program. However, we are far from this now, given the escalation [on the part of] Iran in all areas, including tensions in the nuclear sphere and the refusal to cooperate with the IAEA,”

– the State Department representative said.