Maria Zakharova reminds Moscow's stance on issue of Zangezur Corridor

28 Aug. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry reminded Russia’s stance regarding the Zangezur Corridor. Maria Zakharova also commented on the issue of the North-South ITC.

The Russian Federation's opinion on unblocking communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia has not changed, follows from the words of the official representative of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

The diplomat noted that the Russia’s stance on this issue is obvious and well known.

"The route, which should connect the western regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through the territory of Armenia, is being discussed within the framework of the trilateral working group on unblocking all economic and transport links in the South Caucasus under the joint chairmanship of the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,”

– Zakharova said