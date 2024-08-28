Why Caspian Sea becomes shallower

28 Aug. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The shallowing of the Caspian Sea is associated with a decrease in the average annual precipitation in the Volga basin due to a change in the direction of cyclones, a leading researcher at the Southern Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

The shallowing of the Caspian Sea is causing serious concerns among the scientific community and countries territorially adjacent to this huge body of water. The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) has determined that the main factor of the Caspian water level decrease is a decrease in the average annual precipitation in the Volga River basin. This process is caused by a change in the direction of cyclones due to global climate change.