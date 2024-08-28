Runaway dies in Armenia

28 Aug. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A tragedy happened with a small child who secretly run away from home in Armenia. Left without adult supervision, the child fell from a height and received fatal injuries.

A minor boy died after running away from home in the Syunik Province, Armenian media report.

The tragedy took place yesterday. The two-year-old minor was at home, where his 63-year-old grandfather was supposed to look after him. However, at some point, the child managed to secretly go outside.

It is unknown what he was doing there. However, a little later, a random passerby noticed the child lying on the road. The man called an ambulance, which took the child to a local hospital. Later, the victim was transported to Yerevan. But doctors, despite all their efforts, could not save him, and the minor died. It was established that he fell from a great height of about 30–40 meters.