Georgian Dream has no intentions to ban the entire opposition

28 Aug. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The ruling party of Georgia, contrary to statements by EU officials, does not intend to impose a ban on the activities of all opposition movements and parties, the speaker of the parliament said.

The statement about the alleged desire of the Georgian Dream to impose a ban on the activities of the entire opposition is disinformation, the chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said.

Thus, he commented on the statement by the representative of the EU diplomatic service Peter Stano that the ruling political force of Georgia is initiating a "ban on all opposition parties".

Papuashvili explained that the perception of plans to launch a legal process against the UNM as an undemocratic measure contradicts the principles of the rule of law and democracy.