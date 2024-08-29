Kazakhstan bans apple imports

29 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan has banned apple imports from countries outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) until the end of 2024, the Kazakh government's press service said.

The decision was made at a meeting of the commission on foreign trade and cooperation with the international economic organizations, chaired by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry said this year's apple harvest could reach 300.000 tonnes, enough to meet domestic demand, thanks to state support provided to growers in recent years.