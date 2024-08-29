Armenia fires at Azerbaijani positions for second time in day

29 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Army's positions in Nakhchivan have been subjected to fire by the Armenian armed forces once more time, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense reported.

Yesterday, at about 18:30 Armenia's armed forces once again subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shada settlement of the Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The unites opened fire using small arms from the positions in the direction of Sultanbey settlement of the Pashaly region.