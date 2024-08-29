Liverpool FC sign Georgian national football team's goalkeeper

29 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Liverpool Football Club officially announced an agreement to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili, the goalkeeper for Georgia's national football team, from the Spanish side Valencia, with the player set to join the Premier League club starting in the 2025-26 season.

The transfer is subject to the goalkeeper securing a work permit and international clearance.

Mamardashvili will remain with the Spanish club for the rest of the current season before making his anticipated move to Anfield next summer.

Liverpool FC praised the 23-year-old’s “impressive” performances during this year's UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, where he helped his national team reach the round of 16 on their debut.

His 21 saves during the group stage were the joint-most recorded by any goalkeeper in the history of the tournament.

Since joining Valencia from Dinamo Tbilisi in 2021, Mamardashvili has made 102 appearances for the La Liga side and kept 31 clean sheets. He has also earned 21 caps to date for Georgia.