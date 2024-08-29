Georgia's Constitutional Court to get closure on foreign agent law

29 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Constitutional Court is holding a regulatory session to decide whether to accept the lawsuits filed against the Transparency of Foreign Influence Law.

More than 120 people, including Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili, opposition members, non-governmental and media organizations, demand to suspend the operation of the law until a final decision is made on the case.

According to them, the law violates the freedoms of association and expression guaranteed by the Constitution of Georgia.

In addition, the plaintiffs argue that the law contradicts the fundamental principles of the Georgian Constitution and hinders Georgia's process of joining the EU.

The foreign agents law requires groups “considered to be an organisation pursuing the interests of a foreign power” - determined by more than 20% of their funding coming from abroad - to be registered in the public registry with the status and publicise their received funding.